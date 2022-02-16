Sunrun Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+83.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.96M (+27.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RUN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.