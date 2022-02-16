Yeti Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:43 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.84 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $441.94M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Kolomeets Investments recently wrote with Buy rating, "YETI: A Strong Brand With Solid Prospects".