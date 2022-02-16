Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.24B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Walmart's Q3 beat earnings and revenue estimates, leading it to raise full-year guidance. Comparable sales in the US were up 9.9% vs. +6.9% consensus. At the time, it set expectations for US Q4 comp sales growth of around 5%.

The retailer will certainly benefit from a robust holiday shopping season that helped close U.S. retail sales on a high note, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. Holiday retail sales, excluding automotive, climbed 8.5% Y/Y for this year's season. Consumers shopped early and returned to stores, while online also continued to expand.

January's retail sales were also strong, recording the biggest increase in 10 months, even with the Omicron variant at its peak.

MKM Partners' Patrick McKeever upgraded Walmart to Buy from Neutral in November, expecting better inventory levels heading into the holiday season, progress toward building a subscription model and two-year stacked trends accelerating where others are stagnant.

Walmart's most recent e-commerce push was in January, when it revealed plans to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year to expand its Inhome delivery service to more than 30 million customers across the US from the current 6 million.

However, KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered the retailer to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight early this year, citing an expected increase in wage pressure this year to impact top line sales.

Recent analysis by SA contributors have been largely bullish about Walmart. Bradley Guichard named Walmart one of three 'Safe Haven' investing choices, while Harold Goldmeier called the stock a buyer's delight, citing strong consumer spending trends.

RBC's Steven Shemesh too started coverage at Outperform, citing an estimated elevated consumer demand throughout 2022.