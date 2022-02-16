EPAM Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:47 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.51 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.09B (+50.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Chetan Woodun recently wrote, "EPAM: Richly Valued And High Growth Tech Stock But A Profitable One, Too", rating the stock Hold.