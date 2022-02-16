Exelixis Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356.95M (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.