Trinity Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:50 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.11 (+175% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $502.57M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Patrick Doyle wrote "Trinity Industries: Buyback To The Rescue", rating the stock Sell.