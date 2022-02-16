Appian Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-666.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.32M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.