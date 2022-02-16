AutoNation Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:54 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.96 (+104.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $6.37B (+10% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Daniel Jones last month wrote with Buy rating, "AutoNation: The Bullish Case Is Still Intact".