Ahead of earnings for Roku (ROKU -4.4%), bearish Morgan Stanley is revisiting (but reinforcing) its Underweight thesis, which was previously based in part on a hot valuation.

That part of the case has moderated considerably: Roku stock has pulled back 67% in just over six months since its 52-week high of $490.76; see the chart here. (The average Wall Street price target of $317.48 now implies more than 97% upside.)

Morgan Stanley's view has been based not only on high valuation but also consensus expectations overstating the total addressable market, while "understating both the competitive intensity of the streaming distribution market and the challenges to monetizing internationally."

With valuation fading as a concern, the firm's now focused mainly on whether estimates are achievable and whether Platform gross profit growth is sustainable amid some normalizing comparisons in the second half.

The company is now lapping its toughest comparisons from the COVID-19 pandemic, and growth has returned to a decelerating trend line first seen in late 2019, the firm says.

To get more constructive, Morgan Stanley wants to see not only a re-acceleration of Platform revenue and gross profit growth in the second half, but also signs that active account growth can be sustained in the U.S. and ramped up internationally.

It's sticking with an Underweight rating and has a $190 price target, implying 18% upside (which is low, as mentioned, compared to the Street's view of 97% upside).

Roku is set to report earnings after the closing bell Thursday; consensus expectations are for EPS of $0.04 on revenues of just over $894 million.