NICE Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 12:57 PM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.71 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $495.66M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NICE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Arie Investment Management recently wrote "NICE: Robust Cloud Segment And Savvy M&As Make The Stock A Buy", rating the stock Buy.