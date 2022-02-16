Will Palantir Technologies' Q4 Earnings boost the stock from its 52-week low levels?
Feb. 16, 2022 1:37 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.07M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- The company provided the following Q4 Outlook during its Q3 earnings:
- While revenue growth has experienced a slowdown in government segment, it has still received several multi-million-dollar contracts that span the course of multiple years and also its commercial business is doing well and has clients across financial services, healthcare and automotive sectors.
- In early February, Satellogic announced a new partnership with Palantir which builds on existing technology collaboration.
- A quick look at if the stock is a good buy now that it's hit a 52-week low; in the past 6-months, the stock lost 43.1%.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Palantir: The Moment Of Truth; The Outsider believes that the stock is a Buy ahead of upcoming earnings.
- Juxtaposed Ideas believes that investors should buy the stock before it surges on Q4 earnings announcement.
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Hold while SA Author Rating at Buy.