Hedge funds in Cayman Islands bought treasuries just before 2022 sell-off

Hedge funds residing in the Cayman Islands in December picked the wrong time to cover short positions in Treasury bonds, as yields have since skyrocketed to reach new post-pandemic highs, Bloomberg reported.

These funds bought $39.3B of Treasury bonds in December, the most since May 2018, Bloomberg noted, citing data from the Treasury Department. For context, Japan-based investors snagged just $4.6B worth and the U.K. purchased $2.4B in the same period, Bloomberg added.

The large Treasury inflows that came from the "home of speculative fast-money funds" likely represented “short covering from the levered investor community, following $162bn of sales over the first 11 months of the year,” Bloomberg reported, citing JPMorgan Chase strategists' written note to clients.

Meanwhile, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury yield curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been outpacing the longer end (NASDAQ:TLT) (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) amid expected Fed rate hikes this year, causing the yield curve - measured with 10s/2s, 30s/5s, etc. - to flatten substantially. The 10-year yield is now holding firmly above 2% and jumped from 1.51% at the beginning of 2022.

See why the Treasury yield curve steepened ahead of inflation numbers for January.