Hedge funds in Cayman Islands bought treasuries just before 2022 sell-off

Feb. 16, 2022

Hedge funds residing in the Cayman Islands in December picked the wrong time to cover short positions in Treasury bonds, as yields have since skyrocketed to reach new post-pandemic highs, Bloomberg reported.

These funds bought $39.3B of Treasury bonds in December, the most since May 2018, Bloomberg noted, citing data from the Treasury Department. For context, Japan-based investors snagged just $4.6B worth and the U.K. purchased $2.4B in the same period, Bloomberg added.

The large Treasury inflows that came from the "home of speculative fast-money funds" likely represented “short covering from the levered investor community, following $162bn of sales over the first 11 months of the year,” Bloomberg reported, citing JPMorgan Chase strategists' written note to clients.

Meanwhile, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury yield curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been outpacing the longer end (NASDAQ:TLT) (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) amid expected Fed rate hikes this year, causing the yield curve - measured with 10s/2s, 30s/5s, etc. - to flatten substantially. The 10-year yield is now holding firmly above 2% and jumped from 1.51% at the beginning of 2022.

