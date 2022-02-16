LKQ Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:01 PM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.78 (+13% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.08B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LKQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Cory Cramer recently wrote "Why I Took Profits In LKQ Corporation", rating the stock Sell.