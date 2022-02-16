Mednax Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:06 PM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+72.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $482.5M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.