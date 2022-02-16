Vontier Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:07 PM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $815.53M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.