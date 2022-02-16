Pool Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:08 PM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.92 (+47.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $958.59M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POOL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Ben Howard last month wrote "Deep Dive Into Pool Corporation", rating the stock Buy.