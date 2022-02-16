Roku Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-91.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $894.07M (+37.6% Y/Y).
- While EPS has been unstable, there has been consistent year-over-year revenue gains every quarter for at least three years, with the most rapid gain over this period being recorded in Q1 and Q2021. Analysts expect revenue growth to be 37.5% Y/Y in 4Q 2021.
- Investors will also closely watch Roku's total number of active accounts, a key metric used to gauge the size of the company's user base.
- The San Jose, California-based company fell 9% after reporting Q3 results on slower player sales, light Q4 guidance..
- The company has topped EPS expectations over the past 15 quarters.
- The SA Quant rating on Roku is hold, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- ROKU's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.64 ranks the 21th highest among the movies and entertainment stocks.
- Over the last 2 years, ROKU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- SA Contributor Davide Ravera is bullish on ROKU stating that 60% drop is enough to buy.