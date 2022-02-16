Cognex Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.22 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $223.15M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor The Value Investor wrote with Hold rating, "Cognex: Vision, No Clarity".