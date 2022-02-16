Magnolia Oil & Gas Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:11 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+420.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.4M (+118.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.