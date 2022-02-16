Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:12 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.22 (+159.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (+79.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.