JAKKS Pacific Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.66 (+17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.37M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAKK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.