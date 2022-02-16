American Equity Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Equity (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $593.02M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.