Globus Medical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.47 (-19% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $243.02M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GMED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.