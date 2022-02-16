AptarGroup Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $784.68M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.