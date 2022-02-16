China-based Meihua sees stock rally nearly 30% following US IPO

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

  • Meihua International Medical Technologies' (MHUA) stock rallied nearly 30% after the Chinese company held a downsized initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • Shares of Meihua last changed hands at $12.81, up 28%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The stock opened at $10 and dipped to a low of $8.42 before climbing to a high of $14.80 by late morning.
  • The maker of disposable medical devices and supplies offered 3.6M shares at $10 per share, raising gross proceeds of $36M. Underwriters were given a 60-day option to buy up to 540K additional shares at the IPO price.
  • The deal was downsized from early February, when Meihua filed to offer 5M shares in the range of $9 to $11.
