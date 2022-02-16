Air Lease Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.23 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $530.22M (+8.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Daniel Jones recently wrote with Buy rating, "Air Lease Corporation: An Attractive Play On Air Travel".
