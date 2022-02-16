Gold Fields FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:28 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.98 and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.2B.
- Over the last 1 year, GFI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier this week, SA contributor Paul Franke wrote "Gold Fields: One Of The Strongest Charts In Gold Mining", rating the stock Strong Buy.