Johnson & Johnson's talc cases bankruptcy strategy attacked by Sen. Durbin
Feb. 16, 2022 1:31 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor23 Comments
- As a trial continues this week on whether Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.6%) can use bankruptcy to handle talc claims against it, at least one lawmaker is attacking the drugmaker's plan.
- On the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called J&J's "Texas Two-Step" legal maneuver "shameful."
- The strategy is designed to protect a company's assets while trying to minimize potential payouts in legal actions by avoiding jury trials.
- "It allows massively wealthy corporations whose products caused harm to avoid paying damages to the victims of that harm and it denies the victims their right to make their case in court and be judged by a jury of their peers," Durbin said of the Texas Two-Step in a statement.
- In his speech, the senator highlighted Kimberly Naranjo, a mesothelioma victim who testified at a Senate hearing last week about her inability to hold J&J responsible in court.
