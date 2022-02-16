Shares of Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG), which is being sold to Ericsson for $6.2B, fell 4% on investor concern about the deal after the Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) CEO said the telecom company may have paid bribes to ISIS. Ericsson shares dropped 13%.

Investors appear to be concerned that a national security or CFIUS review of the $21/share deal could be delayed due to the report on ISIS, according to some M&A traders, who said that the CFIUS review could potentially be extended an additional 45 days.

The Vonage/Ericsson deal spread at $1.05 is the highest since the transaction was announced on Nov. 22.

Vonage (VG) disclosed in a Jan. 10 filing that on Dec. 29, Vonage and Ericsson filed a “declaration” with the CFIUS. Following acceptance of the declaration by CFIUS, a 30 calendar day “assessment” period will begin.

Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm told the Danish newspaper Dagens Industri that transportation routes in Iraq "have been purchased through areas that have been controlled by terrorist organizations, including ISIS." Ekholm said that the Ericsson (ERIC) doesn't know who received the final payments, but those date back to 2018.

According to Bloomberg, Ekholm said that Ericsson has spent a large amount of money and time "trying to understand this as best we can. Financing terrorism is completely unacceptable and something we do not allow at all."

Ericsson and Vonage didn't return Seeking Alpha email requests for comment.

