Eversource Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:42 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.83 (+350.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.