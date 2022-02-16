Devon Energy - stock up 8% after the call

Feb. 16, 2022

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and a black barrel on US USD dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reported earnings after the close Tuesday, beating estimates and sharing plans for more dividends and less growth. The stock is +8% following a positive Q4 conference call that included a lot of macro and Company specific detail:

  • Long-term production growth - "So we think, for us, the 5% ... still holds. That's the max. And we really -- to be honest with you, there's so much uncertainty probably as you look out in the outer years. I think for us, look, we'll stick to Nitin and maintain that max that 5% growth."
  • Permian growth - "recently, you saw Exxon and Chevron talk about ramping some volumes up. I believe they're probably going to be working down their DUC inventory ... they've not invested as much as they traditionally ... so, I do think you're going to continue to see growth in the Permian. I don't think it's unhealthy."
  • Taxes - We think that the cash tax rate is probably going to be mid-single digits, somewhere 5%, 6%, 7%, depending on how prices shake out for the year ... that adds a couple of dollars per barrel to that breakeven prices...we'll walk into this year with about $3.4 billion of NOLs available to us. We'll use up about, call it, two-thirds of that here in 2022 "

Following Devon's (DVN) performance in 2021, when the stock was the top performer in the S&P 500, Management is sticking to its strategy in 2022. More dividends less growth, both Wall Street and share holders like it.

