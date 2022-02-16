Meta Platforms elevates Clegg to top policy leadership role
Feb. 16, 2022 1:46 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Meta Platforms (FB -3.2%) policy chief Nick Clegg is getting a promotion to a top executive seat - a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg are taking a further step away from setting the company's policy course.
- Clegg - formerly the UK's Deputy Prime Minister - has been named president of Global Affairs, a central leadership role as the company navigates regulatory fire and antitrust suits.
- The "landscape" around regulation for the industry is changing quickly, and "We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally," Zuckerberg says.
- "Nick has managed some of the most complex issues our company faces - including content policy, elections, the establishment of the Oversight Board, and more. Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," he continues.
- Clegg was reporting to Sandberg, and now will report to Sandberg and Zuckerberg. He joined the company then known as Facebook in 2018, as it was feeling the effects of flak over the 2016 U.S. election as well as the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica data-leak scandal.
- Meta is in the spotlight today as Google pursues heavy privacy changes for its Android mobile OS that can affect Meta's mobile ad results.