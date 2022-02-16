US Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 1:50 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.61B (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.