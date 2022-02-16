Atlas Air Worldwide Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 16, 2022 1:58 PM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.23 (+29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+18.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AAWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • In January, Atlas Air expanded partnership with Flexport for adding a third Boeing 747-400 freighter to its existing fleet; it also extended long-term aircraft transportation services agreement to operate a Boeing 747-400 Freighter for SF.
  • SA Contributor Patrick Doyle recently wrote, "Taking Atlas Air Worldwide Chips Off The Table"
