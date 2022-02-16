Sealed Air Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- In early February, Sealed Air acquired privately-owned Irish packaging solutions company Foxpak Flexibles.
