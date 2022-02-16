Sealed Air Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 16, 2022 2:00 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+11.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • In early February, Sealed Air acquired privately-owned Irish packaging solutions company Foxpak Flexibles.
  • SA Contributor Daniel Jones recently wrote that further upside exists in Sealed Air.
