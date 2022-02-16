Aerojet Rocketdyne Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $578.43M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJRD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Last week, Lockheed Martin terminated $4.4B agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne.
