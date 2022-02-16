Federal Reserve officials see faster runoff in balance sheet: FOMC minutes

Federal Reserve official agreed that current economic and financial conditions "would likely warrant a faster apace of balance sheet runoff than during the period of balance sheet reduction from 2017 to 2019," according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's Jan. 25-26 meeting.

"Participants observed that, in light of the current high level of the Federal Reserve's securities holdings, a significant reduction in the size of the balance sheet would likely be appropriate," the minutes said.

As the Fed statement had said earlier, details of reducing the size of the balance sheet will be determined at upcoming meetings. The committee also appeared to be ready to quicken the pace of removing monetary accommodation if inflation doesn't move down as they expect.

All three of the major U.S. stock averages pare their declines, with the S&P 500 hitting breakeven, the Nasdaq reducing its decline to 0.4% and the Dow drop narrowing to 0.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield had spiked up as high as 2.06% before retreating to 2.04%.

Inflation figured prominently in the minutes, with the word appearing 73 times in the document. The policymakers observed that inflation had broadened to beyond sectors directly affected by the pandemic and was bolstered in part by strong consumer demand. Other factors with the potential to fuel inflation include real wage growth in excess of productivity growth and increases in pricing for housing services.

Still "participants generally expected inflation to moderate over the course of the year as supply and demand balances ease and monetary policy accommodation is removed."

And some of the officials noted that longer-term measures of inflation expectations "appear to remain well anchored."

As Chair Jerome Powell had said during the press conference after the meeting, uncertainty over the path of inflation is elevated with risks weighted to the upside.

" Uncertainty about real activity was also seen as elevated. Various participants noted downside risks to the outlook, including a possible worsening of the pandemic, the potential for escalating geopolitical tensions, or a substantial tightening in financial conditions."

Some of the policymakers saw emerging risks to financial stability related with the rapid growth in crypto-assets and decentralized finance platforms. "A few participants pointed to risks associated with highly leveraged, nonbank financial institutions or the potential vulnerability of prime money market funds to a sudden withdrawal of liquidity."

While the committee decided to keep the pace of tapering net asset purchases on track to end in early March, a couple of participants favored ending them sooner, "to send an even stronger signal that the Committee was committed to bringing down inflation."

"A number of participants" said that conditions would likely warrant starting to shrink the balance sheet "sometime later this year.

There's now a 55.7% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike at the March FOMC meeting and 44.3% probability of a 50bps hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A day ago, there was a 41.1% probability of a quarter-point rate hike and 58.9% probability of a half-point increase.

Recall the highlights of the Fed's statement on Jan. 26: Policymakers said it would soon be appropriate to raise rates; the central bank will end tapering of asset purchases in early March; and it expects to start shrinking its balance sheet after it starts raising rates.

In the post-decision press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there's "quite a bit of room" to raise rates.