Globant Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.39M (+54.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In mid-February, Globant ventured into the DACH region as part of its European expansion strategy.
