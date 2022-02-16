Alliant Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $544.78M (-33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA Contributor Power Hedge believes that the stock is potentially overpriced but has significant renewable ambitions.