Gilead's lenacapavir demonstrates long-term efficacy against HIV
Feb. 16, 2022 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) By: Jonathan Block
- Data from a phase 3 study on Gilead Sciences' (GILD +0.8%) lenacapavir given subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals led to high rates of virologic suppression over one year for treatment of HIV.
- In the trial, the long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor was given to heavily treated HIV patients who had failed on other medicines.
- Results also showed that there were clinically meaningful increases in CD4 counts.
- In the population, 83% of those receiving lenacapavir in combination other medications achieved an undetectable viral load at week 52.
- The data was presented 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2022).
- Gilead (GILD +0.8%) presented 26-week data on lenacapavir in March 2021.