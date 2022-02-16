Gilead's lenacapavir demonstrates long-term efficacy against HIV

  • Data from a phase 3 study on Gilead Sciences' (GILD +0.8%) lenacapavir given subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals led to high rates of virologic suppression over one year for treatment of HIV.
  • In the trial, the long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor was given to heavily treated HIV patients who had failed on other medicines.
  • Results also showed that there were clinically meaningful increases in CD4 counts.
  • In the population, 83% of those receiving lenacapavir in combination other medications achieved an undetectable viral load at week 52.
  • The data was presented 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2022).
  • Gilead (GILD +0.8%) presented 26-week data on lenacapavir in March 2021.
