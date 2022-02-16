Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 2:15 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.