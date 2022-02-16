Matson Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.81 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+54.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MATX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- In mid-January, the company reported prelim Q4 earnings of $8.70-$9.10/share, overwhelming analyst consensus of $5.38; expects Q4 operating income for its Ocean Transportation unit of $445M-$455M and Logistics operating income of $14M-$15M.
- Contrary, SA Contributor Patrick Doyle recently writes, "Continue To Avoid Matson"