Tri Pointe Homes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 2:17 PM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+35.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.