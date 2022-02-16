Coherus BioSciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (compared to $0.23 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.61M (-25.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CHRS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • JPMorgan cut its price target lower on Coherus in early February on experimental cancer therapy; it maintained its Overweight rating.
