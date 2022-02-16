Portland General Electric FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 2:20 PM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-72.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, POR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.