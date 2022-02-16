Visteon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 2:21 PM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-92.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.23M (-16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.