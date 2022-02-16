Syneos Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 2:21 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.