Zynga may see extended antitrust review of planned sale to Take-Two - report
Feb. 16, 2022 TTWO, ZNGA
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) could see an extended FTC antitrust review of its planned $12.7B sale to Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission may look at pursuing "creative approaches" to the antitrust review, which could lead to a longer timeline, according to a CTFN report, which cited a source. Take-Two is said to be confident that it's on path to get all necessary regulatory approvals.
- The Zynga deal seemed to usher in a spate of deals in the video game sector including Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned almost $70B purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Sony's (NYSE:SONY) deal to acquire 'Halo'/'Destiny' developer Bungie in $3.6B deal.
- Take-Two management is said to believe that a review might be easier than others in the gaming industry since its focused on the crowded mobile gaming space rather than console games or virtual reality, according to the CTFN report.
- Zynga (ZNGA) and Take-Two shares bot fell almost 1%,
