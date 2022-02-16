NextEra inks wind power deal for proposed Texas natural gas-to-fuel plant

Feb. 16, 2022 2:29 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

NextEra Energy (NEE +0.2%) signed a 20-year agreement to supply nearly 20B KWh of wind power to Nacero Inc.'s proposed Texas plant to make gasoline from natural gas.

Nacero says the agreement is a key component in its plan to make its Penwell, Tex., facility the first and largest supplier of lower and net-zero lifecycle carbon footprint gasoline for American drivers.

NextEra's Texas-based wind power supply will complement Nacero's planned 200 MW onsite solar photovoltaic power plant and ensure that the facility is powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Financial terms were not disclosed; construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

NextEra shares recently plunged following news of the surprise departure of Chairman and CEO Jim Robo, who tried to transform the utility into a clean energy juggernaut.

