Stepan Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 2:31 PM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $557.83M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.